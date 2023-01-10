Home

Education

CBSE Board Exam: Plea In Kerala HC Seeks Change Of Gender, Name In Board Certificates, CBSE Asked to Reply

CBSE Board Exam: Plea In Kerala HC Seeks Change Of Gender, Name In Board Certificates, CBSE Asked to Reply

CBSE Board Exam Latest News Today: The Kerala High Court heard the plea and summoned the Central Board of Secondary Education and asked the board to respond to the matter.

According to the plea, the ex-student has stated that in his certificates for CBSE Class 10th and 12th, he had been assigned the female sex.

CBSE Board Exam Latest Update: A fresh was filed in Kerala High Court by a transgender student seeking a change of gender, name, and photograph in their CBSE Class 10th, 12th certificates. After hearing the plea, the High Court summoned the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, and asked the board to respond to the matter.

Bar and Bench reported that a transgender student, who completed Class 10th and Class 12th under CBSE schools moved to Kerala High Court after CBSE denied the request to change the gender, name and photograph of the student.

The plea had been assigned the female sex in Class 10th, 12th certificates. The petitioner wanted to apply for a Post Graduate degree and to have his certificates changed in accordance to his present preferences.

In the Kerela High Court, the matter was heard by Justice VG Arun. After hearing the plea, the court asked the CBSE for a response to the petition. The matter will be heard on January 20, 2023.

According to the plea, the ex-student has stated that in his certificates for CBSE Class 10th and 12th, he had been assigned the female sex.

Under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, once a person changes their gender, the change has to be reflected in all government documents.

After the petitioner went to CBSE to change their documents, the board stated that the birth certificate needs to be changed first. The petitioner however stated that despite the birth certificate being changed, the CBSE did not entertain the request of the student.

After hearing the matter, the Kerala HC stated that this is a “tricky situation” and “we don’t come across such a request.” The court has scheduled the matter for January 20 and asked the CBSE to reply to the response.