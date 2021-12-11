CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday conducted the Class 10 English Term 1 2021. Notably, the Class 10 board exams for all major subjects ends with this English paper. A few minor subject exams will be held next week. After the exam was over, the experts in the subject matter have shared feedback on the difficulty level and the answer key.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Answer Key 2021 Released by Experts: Here's How Students Can Check Answers, Verify Response

The experts who have reviewed the question paper said two questions in the English paper — question number 13 and 14 — were incomplete.

On the other hand, Class 12 students appeared for the Psychology exam today. Class 12 term 1 exam will end on December 22.

The experts have also shared the CBSE Answer Key for Set 4 Series 1 and 2. Students should take note that for question number 8 for series 2 of set 4, two options are correct. In their review, the experts have pointed out that in case the students have selected either, they would be awarded marks for the same.

Sharing their feedback, some of the students said that the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 paper was lengthy but ‘easy’. They said that the exam paper had 60 questions and internal choices. Out of all that, the students had to attempt a total of 50 questions. The paper was however for 40 marks.

Some other students found the paper ‘expectedly lengthy’ but easy. They said that the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 paper was lengthy and too much to read but overall it was an easy paper.

Some other students in their feedback stated that the literature section was easy but Section A was a bit confusing.

However, the teachers who have gone through the question paper said CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 paper was ‘moderately balanced. They also said that the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 paper was relatively easy but students were bound to make a few mistakes.

Many students and teachers also complained about two questions in the CBSE Class 10 English paper. They said there were lots of glitches in the paper and question numbers 13 and 14 went without a questions, the options in Section C- Literature were tricky, and close to one another.

CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key 2021: QP Code 002/1/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No Answer Q. No Answer 1 a 16 b 31 d 46 d 2 b 17 b 32 b 47 a 3 a 18 b 33 a 48 c 4 d 19 c 34 a 49 c 5 c 20 a 35 b 50 d 6 c 21 a 36 b 51 a 7 a 22 b 37 a 52 c 8 b 23 b 38 b 53 c 9 c 24 c 39 a 54 b 10 d 25 c 40 b 55 a 11 d 26 b 41 c 56 c 12 a 27 d 42 a 57 a 13 d 28 b 43 c 58 d 14 c 29 a 44 b 59 c 15 c 30 d 45 a 60 a

CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key 2021: QP Code 002/2/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No Answer Q. No Answer 1 c 16 c 31 c 46 d 2 a 17 b 32 a 47 d 3 c 18 b 33 b 48 c 4 b 19 a 34 a 49 b 5 a 20 b 35 b 50 b 6 d 21 c 36 a 51 c 7 a 22 d 37 b 52 b 8 b, c 23 b 38 b 53 b 9 b 24 a 39 d 54 c 10 b 25 d 40 d 55 d 11 c 26 c 41 b 56 b 12 b 27 b 42 d 57 c 13 a 28 b 43 a 58 a 14 c 29 c 44 c 59 b 15 a 30 c 45 d 60 d

Some teacher added that the passages were lengthy, which made it easier for the students to make mistakes. Out of 50 questions, if chosen wisely, an average child should be able to easily get about 35 to 40 questions right, some teachers said.