CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Latest Updates: Students are all set to appear for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams for the major subjects which will begin next week. As per the earlier notification from the board, the CBSE term 1 board exams for Class 10 are scheduled between November 30 and December 11 and for Class 12 students, major papers will be held from December 1 to 22.

The CBSE Term 1 board exams for the minor subjects have already started. This time, the board is holding the CBSE term 1 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country. As the exams are being held during the pandemic time, the CBSE has implemented COVID guidelines for students and teachers.

The CBSE in its guidelines said that the hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres and the students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in.

Keeping in mind the COVID pandemic, the CBSE has adopted a new model this year in which the Board will conduct the board exams twice instead of the one annual exam pattern. The CBSE said the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 2 examinations will be conducted in February-March 2022.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: Full list of guidelines

The students must carry the CBSE admit card to the exam hall. They can download it from cbse.gov.in.

They should carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the CBSE OMR sheet. They are not allowe3d to use pencil this time.

The banned items that they should not carry include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Due to COVID pandemic, they must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall.

The students must write the Question Paper Code in the upper right corner.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: All about OMR sheet

The OMR sheet which will be provided by the CBSE has space for answering 60 questions irrespective of the total number of questions given in the Question Paper of any subject.

The students need to use maximum circles as per the total number of questions given in the Question Paper for providing responses.

The answers written by the candidates in the box will be treated as final.

If a box has been left empty and the response is marked in the circle, it will be assumed that the Question has not been attempted.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: Revised syllabus

Earlier, the CBSE has already said that the questions based only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus will be asked in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 exam. The CBSE has already released the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination.