CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Dismissing reports which claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will release the date sheet for class 10, 12 boards soon, Sanyam Bharadwaj CBSE's Controller of Exams issued a big statement. Speaking to a leading daily, Bharadwaj said that the datasheet for both class 10 and 12 exams will not be released before December.

"There's no chance of announcing the date sheet now. It will come in December and when it does, students will be able to access it on our website," Indian Express quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

Once released, students can download their date sheet from the board's official website —cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 20223: Steps to Download Date Sheet

Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in Click on the result link at the homepage Select your class Click on submit to download the time table

Furthermore, Bharadwaj asserted that the exam will be based on 100% syllabus like it was in the academic year 2019-20.

For the unversed, the CBSE has decided to get back to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards. In 2021-22 academic session, the board had divided format in two terms – the term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams conducted in April.