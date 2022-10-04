CBSE News 2022: In collaboration with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the apex body mandated to fight against corruption, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to organise an essay writing competition for the students of Classes 10 to 12. The topic for the CBSE-CVC essay competition is ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’. The schools will organize an essay writing competition at the school level from October 3 to October 10, 2022.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in. Read Here

The word limit for the essay is 500-600 words. As per the official notification, the essay has to be written either in English or in Hindi languages. The entries must include the details such as the name of student, mobile number, topic, father's name, and email addresses.

The three best entries at the school level will be appropriately honoured at school level by the school itself during Vigilance Awareness Week. The first best entry will be uploaded by the school at the CBSE portal given above. The best entries uploaded by schools will be evaluated at the CBSE regional level and three best entries will be selected from each CBSE Region. The three best entries from each CBSE region will be evaluated at the national level. These three best entries will be appropriately honoured at the CBSE regional level.

CBSE-CVC Essay Writing Competition: Details You Need to Know

Competition at school level : October 03 to October 10

: October 03 to October 10 Evaluation at the school level: October 03 to October 10

October 03 to October 10 Uploading the 01 best entry by the school on CBSE – CVC Essay Writing Competition Portal at https://cbseit.in/cbse/2022/cvc: October 03 to October 10

https://cbseit.in/cbse/2022/cvc: October 03 to October 10 Word limit : 500-600 words

: 500-600 words Duration of Essay Competition at school : 1 hr

: 1 hr Language : Hindi or English

: Hindi or English Topic: Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation, भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त भारत –विकसित भारत

The five best entries selected at the national level will be submitted to CVC and shall be honoured at New Delhi. For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in.