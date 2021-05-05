CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Amid an outrage by students to cancel all exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, may further postpone the upcoming Class 12 board exams. Parents, teachers and students have been reaching out to the government, academicians and experts to cancel the CBSE 12th exams citing the high risk of contracting coronavirus. However, no official statement has been released in this regard. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Urge Govt to Cancel CBSE Class 12 Exams | #cancel12thboardexams2021 Trends on Twitter

CBSE is expected to review the new dates for Class 12 examinations in the first week of June, a report stated. The Board has already postponed the Class 12th board exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted in March. The Education Ministry had said that a decision regarding the new time table or date sheet will be taken on June 1. Also Read - CBSE Issues Policy For Class 10 Board Exam Result. All You Need To Know

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released a detailed policy document for CBSE Class 10 result 2021 evaluation. The document lists out the parameters based on which examinees will mark Class 10 students, including a weighted average of periodic, half-yearly and pre-board exams. The CBSE also directed schools to moderate the marking based on historical data regarding the student, a decision that was welcomed by experts. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Will Class 10 Marks Be Evaluated? Steps To Download Class 12 Sample Papers | Big Updates For Students

Academic experts have said that given the current scenario, the decision to cancel Class 12 board exams cannot be dismissed and there needs to be an alternate assessment strategy to deal with the same.

“There has never been a situation like this for most of the people of the world. This is a worldwide pandemic and the situation India is in, cannot be ignored. We can hope for things to improve but by when? No one can truly tell. Given the circumstances, how far into the year do we continue to postpone the exams?” retired teacher Mr Mohanty told Times Now.

“Many students have lost a family member to the pandemic – they are young 17 or 18-year-olds and already worried about life, tackling grief and uncertainty. With all that is happening, the government must consider cancelling the exams and finding an alternative assessment plan like they have done for Class 10,” said a school counsellor in Delhi.

However, the CBSE has still not taken any such decision for Class 12 students even as they raise decibels through Twitter campaigns to cancel Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic.

Cancelling CBSE Board Exams 2021

Many students have taken to their respective social media handles to raise their concern and urge for the cancellation of Board Exam 2021 with the hashtag #cancel12thboardexams2021. Notably, the hashtag was trending with more than one million tweets.

As the CBSE cancelled the board examination for class 10, students say that the Board also should cancel Class 12 board exams and find an alternative assessment for the results as appearing for offline exams is very risky and many students have already fallen ill to the viral infection.

As per the notification from the CBSE, students who are to appear for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will get a 15-day notice for the datasheet before the commencement of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.