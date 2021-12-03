CBSE Class 12 Term 1 English Core Paper Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 English Core Paper on Friday and soon after the exam was over, the experts in the subject matter have shared Answer Key for the students. The students must note that the answer key is tentative. The answer key provided by the experts is only for a specific set. This answer key is for QP Code 001/2/4 for English Core (Subject Code 301).Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021: English Core Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

The CBSE Class 12 English Core Paper 2021-22 started at 11:30 AM and it has been concluded at 1 PM. The OMR sheets will be checked by exam centres using CBSE 12th English answer key 2021 term 1 and correct options will be uploaded on the CBSE portal.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Paper Answer Key 2021

Question No.Answer KeyQuestion No.Answer KeyQuestion No.Answer KeyQuestion No.Answer Key
1c16b31c46a
2a17d32d47c
3b18c33c48d
4c19d34b49b
5c20b35c50c
6d21c36d51d
7d22b37b52c
8a23d38d53c
9b24b39c54b
10c25b40b55d
11a26c41d56a
12c27a42c57c
13a28c43b58d
14b29b44c59b
15c30d45a60d

Download CBSE Answer Key pdf for Class 12 English

The English Core Paper is the second major exam of CBSE Class 12 term 1 which had MCQ based questions. The CBSE Class 12 English MCQ questions with solutions are available in the sample papers which can be downloaded from the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students must note that the board generally provides CBSE Class 12 answer key 2021-22 for term 1 to the respective exam centre after the examination gets over. Then they can check OMR sheets of students with the help of CBSE 12th English answer key 2021.