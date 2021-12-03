CBSE Class 12 Term 1 English Core Paper Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 English Core Paper on Friday and soon after the exam was over, the experts in the subject matter have shared Answer Key for the students. The students must note that the answer key is tentative. The answer key provided by the experts is only for a specific set. This answer key is for QP Code 001/2/4 for English Core (Subject Code 301).Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021: English Core Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

The CBSE Class 12 English Core Paper 2021-22 started at 11:30 AM and it has been concluded at 1 PM. The OMR sheets will be checked by exam centres using CBSE 12th English answer key 2021 term 1 and correct options will be uploaded on the CBSE portal.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Paper Answer Key 2021

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1 c 16 b 31 c 46 a 2 a 17 d 32 d 47 c 3 b 18 c 33 c 48 d 4 c 19 d 34 b 49 b 5 c 20 b 35 c 50 c 6 d 21 c 36 d 51 d 7 d 22 b 37 b 52 c 8 a 23 d 38 d 53 c 9 b 24 b 39 c 54 b 10 c 25 b 40 b 55 d 11 a 26 c 41 d 56 a 12 c 27 a 42 c 57 c 13 a 28 c 43 b 58 d 14 b 29 b 44 c 59 b 15 c 30 d 45 a 60 d

Download CBSE Answer Key pdf for Class 12 English

The English Core Paper is the second major exam of CBSE Class 12 term 1 which had MCQ based questions. The CBSE Class 12 English MCQ questions with solutions are available in the sample papers which can be downloaded from the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students must note that the board generally provides CBSE Class 12 answer key 2021-22 for term 1 to the respective exam centre after the examination gets over. Then they can check OMR sheets of students with the help of CBSE 12th English answer key 2021.