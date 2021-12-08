CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Computer Application Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday conducted the Class 10 computer application term 1 exam. The exam was concluded at 1 PM. As the exam is over, the students can download the CBSE Class 10 computer application answer key 2021-22 for term 1 to estimate their expected score. Notably, the answer key has been shared by the experts in the matter. However, the CBSE official answer key of computer application exam 2021-22 will be provided to exam centres to check the OMR Sheets. After the official answer key is out, the exam center officials can download the CBSE 10th computer application answer key 2021-22 term 1 and check OMR sheets.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper Answer Key 2021 Released | Details Here

The students now can check the CBSE Class 10 computer application answer key 2021-22 for calculating their term 1 scores. However, they should wait for official results to get exact marks.

The provisional answer key by the experts is being given for reference purposes only and students can verify their answers with the official answer key to get a more accurate estimate of marks.

As per the feedback from the students, the CBSE Computer Applications exam for Class 10 was easy and doable. They further said there were hardly any questions that were tricky and if someone was clear with the concepts, they could’ve easily solved the paper.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam: Answer Key

Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key 1. D 2. D 3. B 4. C 5. B 6. D 7. C 8. B 9. B 10. D 11. B 12. D 13. B 14. D 15. D 16. C 17. D 18. B 19. B 20. D 21. B 22. C 23. B 24. A 25. D 26. B 27. B 28. B 29. A 30. D 31. C 32. A 33. D 34. D 35. A 36. B 37. B 38. C 39. C 40. B 41. D 42. B 43. D 44. A 45. A 46. D 47. B 48. A 49. C 50. B – –

It must be noted that the question paper of Computer Applications had 50 questions, and the students were required to answer only 40. The maximum marks weightage of the question paper was 25 and the question paper was divided into three sections — Section A with 20 questions out of which 16 have to be answered, Section B with 20 questions out of which 16 have to be answered and Section C with 10 questions out of which 8 have to be answered.