CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month postponed Class 12 Board exams. Following the decision of the CBSE, other state boards and CISCE also postponed Class 12 board exams. However, students across the country are now urging the Union Ministry of Education to cancel Class 12 Board examinations amid COVID 19 surge.

Many students have taken to their respective social media handles to raise their concern and urge for the cancellation of Board Exam 2021 Class 12. On May 1, 2021, students started a Twitter campaign with hashtag #cancel12thboardexams2021. Notably, the hashtag was trending with one million tweets till now. The prime objective of this campaign is to cancel Board Exam 2021 Class 12.

As the CBSE cancelled the board examination for class 10, students say that the Board also should cancel Class 12 board exams and find an alternative assessment for the results. Around one million students are supposed to appear for board exams from CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and other state boards this year.

Taking their protest to the next level, the students are the building block of society. However, the central government is yet to take any decision on Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

Check what students had to say on Twitter:

After A Successful Twitter #cancel12thboardexams2021 Campaign(1M+). Congratulations To All My Friends & A Very Thank You From Heart.I Hope Together We Will Make It In Our Favour!✊🤝🔥.We Have To Stay Strong!.I Hope We Will Win! #cancel12thboardexams2021 @VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/QEUyGHRIOr — Aditya Deshmukh (@aadi18_official) May 2, 2021

#cancel12thboardexams2021

1million is not at all a small number

You can't ignore cancel exams as soon ….decide fast……you have to listen to us pic.twitter.com/otunTINnHx — Sabale (@SabaleKalpana) May 2, 2021

#SAVESTUDENTS TWITTER CAMPAIGN ON 2ND MAY USE ONLY ONE HASHTAG ITS FOR ALL THE STUDENTS SCHOOL COLLEGE AND OTHERS pic.twitter.com/lS00NsRPfl#cancel12thboardexams2021 — NITIN SINGH (@NITIN08102002) May 2, 2021

Earlier, the CBSE had notified that the Class 12 board exam 2021 has been postponed and said that the decision on the revised date sheet for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 will be taken after June 1, 2021. As per the notification from the CBSE, candidates who are to appear for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 must note that they will get 15 days notice before the commencement of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.