CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Maths, Applied Maths Paper 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Monday hold the Class 12 papers for Maths and Applied Maths. As the students are preparing for the papers can now look at the paper pattern, CBSE Sample Paper 2022 for Class 12 Maths, Applied Maths with solutions. For their better preparation, the PDF files of the sample papers have been shared which can be downloaded for practice.

The students must note that the Class 12 Maths and Applied Maths exams will have a similar question pattern. Both the exams would have 3 sections – A, B and C and students the will have to attempt all sections. Notably, Section A and B will have 20 questions each. Out of all quation, students have to attempt any 16 questions in both/either of the papers.

Moreover, Section C will have 10 questions and students have to attempt any 8 questions as per their choice. In this section, all questions carry equal marks or will be of 1 mark and total marks would be 40. However, there will be no negative marking in the paper, but students must note that in the Applied Maths paper, there will be no internal choice in any section.

The Class 12 Maths paper is likely to have questions based on a Case study and the students can find this in CBSE Sample Paper as there are reference questions on the same that students can check and practice.

This year, nearly 12 lakh candidates will appear for the CBSE Class 12 Maths, Applied Maths Term 1 exams. The paper would be of 90 minutes duration and questions will be based on MCQ format.