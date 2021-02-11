CBSE Board Exam Latest Updates: Participating in the 3-day long India Education Summit 2021, experts said that the CBSE Board Exams will be completely different by 2025. Speaking during the occasion, Ashutosh Batta, Chairman, Bloom Public School, stated that under New Education Policy the Centre has directed to add 10% application-based questions every year and by 2025 the CBSE board exams will be completely revamped. Also Read - NEET 2021 Will be Held More Than Once, Date Announcement Soon, Says Education Minister

Delineating further, Sumeeta Ghosh, Head – Ed-tech, Enlearn Xperiential Learning System, Heritage School, stated that if questions are more fact-based the meaning of assessment is superficial. However, she said that if the board poses open-ended questions where the child implies his/her concepts where a child focuses on thinking, the assessment will change.

In the 3-day event, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the NEP 2020 aims that students learn self-sufficiency from school. He added that setting up of Academic Credit Bank, the introduction of artificial intelligence from the school level and introduction of several vocational courses from class 6 are some of the revolutionary features of NEP 2020.

Speaking about the debate on teaching in the regional language, the Education Minister said that no language will be imposed on any student and they will have the freedom to chose.

India Education Summit 2021 was being conducted from 9 February to 11 February 2021 via video conferencing. The event was jointly conducted by Google And The Indian Express to discuss various aspects of the evolution of the education system in India and reforms like NEP (National Education Policy).

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said that it is making changes in exam pattern from time to time and last year, it had introduced multiple-choice questions and this number will be increased by 10% every year.