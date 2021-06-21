New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has developed portal for Class 12th Marks/Grades Tabulation. The CBSE class 12 result will be based on Class 11 & Class 10 results and on the school’s past performance in the 12th exams. This year, the CBSE Class 12 Results will be announced by July 31. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concern Over Evaluation Formulas

Around 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% weightage will be given to the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams.

In order to facilitate schools in implementing policy for Tabulation of Marks/Grades for Class XII Board Examination 2021, the board has developed a portal by the IT Department of CBSE.

Following are the sections in the portal:

Internal grades upload

Practical/ projects/internal assessment marks upload

Class XII data verification for class X roll no, board and year of passing

Availability ofhistorical performance of schools to be taken as reference for moderation

Class XI theory marks data entry and upload

Class XII theory marks data entry and upload

Class XII complete tabulation sheet for checking, moderation of theory marks (XI & XII) and upload

A sequence of the above mentioned activities has also been prepared and being activated from today on the portal while the rest will be activated in due course of time to make it easy for the schools. This latest IT initiative for providing logistic support to schools has been welcomed and appreciated by the schools at large.

“A system has also been developed for computation of Class X component of marks based on result data available with the Board in case of students who passed their Class X Board from CBSE only. For other Boards, CBSE with the help of Regional Offices will collect result data from respective State Boards for the purpose of computation of Class X component (30%) of marks of Class XII. The system will also compute Class XI component (30%) and Class XII component (40%)”according to Dr Antriksh Johri, Director IT, CBSE.

After collection of all marks, this portal will display complete tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the purpose of moderation of marks by the schools. This portal and the backend systems have eased out lots of burden of cumbersome calculations for the schools.