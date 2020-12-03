CBSE Board, JEE, NEET 2021 exam dates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will on December 10 conduct a live interaction with students, teachers and parents on Twitter and answer all queries regarding CBSE class 10 & 12 Board, JEE, NEET exam dates. Notably, since the past few days, there has been lot of speculation regarding the exam dates of the aforementioned exams as end of the session is around the corner. Also Read - Govt Forms Task Force to Impart Technical Education in Mother Tongue

For the same, the education minister has also invited suggestions and concerns from students so he can address it during the live interaction. “Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal. Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” a tweet by Pokhriyal said on Wednesday. Also Read - From CBSE Exam Date 2021 to NEET Syllabus: Govt to Clear All Confusions Soon | Here's How

Nishank had earlier tweeted that a campaign would be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the 2021 board exams.“A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board yesterday made a big announcement. Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) of the borad, in an interview to Onmanorama said that the CBSE examination will be held in a written mode with all COVID protocols in place.

“Examinations will be conducted in the written mode, as usual. However, all COVID-19 protocols will be implemented without creating problems for the students. All students will not get equal facilities for online exams,” Dr Joseph Emmanuel to Onmanorama had said.

The board also released a statement saying that it has not taken any decision regarding the dates for the class 10, 12 examinations. The statement further adds that the talks with the stakeholders are still in process.

Speculations are rife that the CBSE may conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams in January 2021. It has been also reported that the CBSE is making preparations to hold class 10, 12 board exams 2021 in March.