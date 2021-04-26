Kochi: With the education ministry announcing its decision to indefinitely postpone Class XII final examinations of the CBSE, Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association has written to the Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank raising the concerns of the students and parents about the uncertainty over the conduct of the exams and evaluation scheme. Also Read - PM Modi Meets Ramesh Pokhriyal Amid Demands To Cancel CBSE Board Exam, Decision Expected Soon

The association has asked the ministry to ensure that the admissions to degree and various professional courses are not held until the CBSE results are out so that the students do not lose opportunities in pursuing higher education. The letter pointed out that Class XII exams of Kerala board would be completed soon and the results will be out at the earliest increasing the insecurity of the CBSE students.

The association also requested the ministry to clear the uncertainty over the conduct of exams and the method of evaluation at the earliest as the board had postponed the exams twice in the wake of the pandemic. The letter said the admissions to the degree and professional courses, which are not coming under the entrance examination, are made by the respective states as per their schedule.

“The CBSE board examination of Class XII happened to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Consequently, the publication of the result also may be delayed. In the meantime, state governments are proceeding with the senior secondary examination and the admission to degree courses will be commencing after the publishing of the results. If the admission is completed before the publication of the CBSE XII results, CBSE students will be losing their chance for admission to degree/professional courses. In order to avoid such injustice to CBSE students, the government may kindly issue necessary instructions to the state governments directing the commencement of admission only after the publication of the CBSE Class XII result,” said the letter signed by TPM Ibrahim Khan, president of Kerala CBSE School Management Association.

The association also said that if the promotion of Class X students is delayed there is chance of students migrating from CBSE schools to state schools. The Class X exams stand cancelled and the CBSE is yet to announce how the assessment scheme will be held to promote students to Class XI.