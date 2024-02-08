Home

CBSE Board Practical Exams 2024 From Feb 15; Guidelines Released For Private Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the practical examinations for private students from February 15, 2024 to March 15, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the practical examinations for private students from February 15, 2024 to March 15, 2024. The board has released a list of guidelines for conducting the practical examinations in respect of private students. As per the requirement and the provisions contained in the examination Bye-Laws, practical examinations are required to be conducted in respect of the following categories of private students of Class 12.

Students of 2023 whose marks of practical subject(s) are not available due to Repeat in Practical (RP)/ Repeat ir Theory & Practical Both (RB)/Absent

Students of 2022 whose marks of practical subject(s) are not available due to Repeat in Practical (RP)/ Repeat ir Theory & Practical Both (RB)/Absent

Students of 2021 and before, who have applied in full subjects in Private Category in their respective practical subject(s)

No Project Assessment/Internal Assessment will be conducted in respect of the subjects not having practical component. The marks of Project Assessment/Internal Assessment will be computed pro-rata, on the basis of marks obtained in theory exam in the current examination i.e., 2024.

CBSE Board Practical Exams 2024 From Feb 15: Appointment of External Examiner by the Board

The Regional Offices will appoint External Examiners for all students of Class 12th. The internal examiners shall be appointed by the centre superintendent from their own school teachers.

In case, teachers are not available in the examination centre school in any subject for appointment as internal examiners, teachers from nearby schools shall be appointed

“The practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination. It is to be ensured that the examiner completes all entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly,” reads the official notice.

Action by Students/Examinees

The students/examinees shall contact their examination centres without fail with a copy of their previous result/mark sheet and admit card of the current examination, i.e., 2024.

The students/examinees shall note the date and time of practical examination given by the examination centre and report for the practical examination at the examination centre on time.

Action by Examination Centres

The Centre Superintendent of the Examination Centre shall prepare a list of all students whose practical examinations are to be conducted, class wise and subject wise.

The Centre Superintendent of the Examination Centre shall contact the Regional Office well in advance for appointment of external examiners where ever required.

Under no circumstances the Centre Superintendent of the Examination Centre shall appoint external examiners at their own.

The date and time of the practical examinations shall be fixed keeping in mind the availability of external examiners, convenience of examinees and the datesheet.

The students/examinees shall be informed well in advance about the dates and time of conduct of examinations.

The regional officers shall be informed about the plan of conduct of practical examinations.

For more details, visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE).

