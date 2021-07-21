CBSE Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct exams for the private category of candidates between August 16 and September 15 as per the policy framed by the Supreme Court of India. “UGC and CBSE are looking into the interest of all the students and UGC will be synchronizing admission schedule based on the result of these students as it was done by UGC in 2020,” CBSE said.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Important Update For Schools Finalising Board Results

Here are some of the important takeaways from the notice issued by the board:

Regular Students – Who are studying in CBSE affiliated schools and appearing in Class-X or Class-XII examinations for the first time.

In case of regular students, schools have records of the assessment done by the schools during the current year and thus their result could be declared based on the assessment policy approved by Supreme Court of India.

In case of regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-Board examination and thus the performance of these students was available.

Private Candidates- Who were regular students in CBSE earlier and failed to qualify in first or second attempt or want to sit for improvement or in an additional subject.

For Private candidates, neither the schools nor CBSE have the desired records, hence, their results cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy.

It is important to note that the issue of Private candidates was also discussed in Supreme Court of India and thereafter policy was decided wherein written examination will be held for declaring result of private candidates. This issue was discussed in detail and the court has agreed to it with all petitioners.

Tabulation Policy

The Tabulation Policy for assessment of results was framed by a committee looking into all aspects of regular and private candidates. The Board will conduct the exams for private category of students between 16th August, 2021 and 15th September, 2021 and there result will also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education. The notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The CBSE in its notice said that UGC and CBSE are looking into the interest of all the students and UGC will be synchronizing the admission schedule based on the result of these students as it was done by UGC in 2020.