CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Students who are waiting for CBSE Board 10th 12th Results 2022 of Term 2 may be able to heave a sigh of relief as the board may soon declare the result. The CBSE 10th result 2022 date and CBSE 12th result 2022 date have not officially been confirmed by the board. However, speculations are rife that CBSE Term 2 result may be declared by the end of July. The CBSE 10th Result may announced by July 13 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 by July 15. The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 on CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in. Students can check CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Check all updates related to Term 2 CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result, toppers list, pass percentage and other details here.Also Read - Students Urge CBSE To Declare Board Results By Taking Best Marks Of Either Of Terms. Will Board Listen?

Live Updates

  • 11:49 AM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: Here’s How To Check Score Via SMS

    Open the ‘Message’ app on your phone.
    Type the message — cbse10/cbse12 roll number.
    Send the text to 7738299899.
    You will receive your Class 10, 12 Term 2 results through SMS.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Students urge CBSE to declare results by taking best marks of either of terms | Students via an online campaign urged the CBSE to declare the CBSE board results 2022 by taking the best of the marks of either of the two terms subject wise that means CBSE should prepare the 10th results and 12th results taking out the best marks of each subject from both Term-1 and Term-2.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education may soon announce the CBSE 10th result 2022 date and CBSE 12th result 2022 date soon on its official website – cbseresults.nic.in. For all information on Term 2 CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th result 2022, stay tuned here.

  • 11:03 AM IST

