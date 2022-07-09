CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Students who are waiting for CBSE Board 10th 12th Results 2022 of Term 2 may be able to heave a sigh of relief as the board may soon declare the result. The CBSE 10th result 2022 date and CBSE 12th result 2022 date have not officially been confirmed by the board. However, speculations are rife that CBSE Term 2 result may be declared by the end of July. The CBSE 10th Result may announced by July 13 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 by July 15. The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 on CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in. Students can check CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Check all updates related to Term 2 CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result, toppers list, pass percentage and other details here.Also Read - Students Urge CBSE To Declare Board Results By Taking Best Marks Of Either Of Terms. Will Board Listen?