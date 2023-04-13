Home

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The CBSE Class 12th board exams ended with the Psychology paper.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2023 batch in February-April and the results are awaited. This year, CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. According to several media reports, answer sheets are currently being evaluated.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result 2023 – Know About CBSE Assessment Process

This time, nearly 38,73,710 students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations. While official confirmation of the announcement of the results is awaited, CBSE is likely to declare the results for Class 10 anytime soon. Media reports suggest the assessment of answer sheets for the CBSE Class 10 board exams is expected to be completed by April 15. So, it is anticipated that the results will be announced by the end of this month. The official CBSE board results website is results.cbse.nic.in and .

The Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. To download scorecards/mark sheets, students must enter their roll number and school number. In addition to it, Once the CBSE results 2023 are declared, candidates can view their CBSE 10th, and 12th mark sheet 2023 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, arikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

Official Website to Track CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

arikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Class 10/12 Result 2023 will be declared in the coming days by board officials. The CBSE 12th Result 2023 date and time will be announced on the board’s official website. Candidates are encouraged to return to this page for updates on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

CBSE Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 10th,12th Board Exam Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students must obtain at least 33% in each subject in order to pass the CBSE class 10th board exams. In subjects with practical components, the student must pass exams in each section separately.

Note: CBSE declared the Class 10 results on July 22, 2022.

Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.