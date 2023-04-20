Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 (Secondary School Examination) and Class 12(Senior Secondary School Examination) results 2023 anytime soon. Nearly 38,73,710 students are anxiously waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023. Once announced, students can check the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 by visiting the official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. A student needs their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

In addition to the official result CBSE website, , the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and its website, . If going by the past year’s trends, CBSE Result 2022 was declared after a month of exams. Based on past trends and recent CBSE information, the Class 10th/Class 12th result is likely to be released in May 2023. The board officials are yet to make an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 result date 2023 and CBSE Class 12 result date 2023.

While declaring the CBSE result, the board will announce the pass percentages for each class, including overall, gender, school, region, and more. The CBSE will also publish the list of Class 10 and Class 12 toppers. In the meantime, students can look up pass percentages from the last five years.

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

2022: In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%. A total of 94.40 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully in 2022, the girls have outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent.

Year Class 12th Pass Percentage Pass Percentage 2022 92.71% 94.40% 2021 99.37% 99.04% 2020 94.39% 91.46% 2019 83.4% 91.10% 2018 83.01% 86.70%

2021: The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 was 99.37%. Meanwhile, in Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.04%.

2020: The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 was 94.39%. Meanwhile, in Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.46%.

2019: The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 was 83.4%%. Meanwhile, in Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.10%.

2018: The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 was 83.01%. Meanwhile, in Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.70%.

CBSE Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, .

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: How to Download CBSE Result Through Digilocker App?

Either visit or open the DigiLocker app on your device. Login using your mobile number. Choose the CBSE option. Select Class 10 result 2023 or Class 12 result 2023. Fill in the required information. Your CBSE Class 10 result 2023 or CBSE Class 12 result 2023′ will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 10th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

For more details, track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.