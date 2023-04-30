Home

Education

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Of Girls in Last 5 Years

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Of Girls in Last 5 Years

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023: Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Date: Every year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examinations for all the schools that are affiliated with the board. At Present, nearly 38,73,710 students are anxiously waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023. Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 by visiting the official websites at , .

This year, the CBSE Class 10th board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21. In order to view your CBSE 10th result 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID in the given result login window. A total number of 21,86,940 candidates have registered for the examination. Out of the total number of candidates, the number of female and male candidates who have registered is 9,39,566 and 12,47,364, respectively.

You may like to read

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Expected Date

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are expected to be announced in May. However, the Board official has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

CBSE 10th Result 2018 and CBSE 10th Result 2019 : If going by the past 5 years’ pass percentage data, the performance of female students has significantly improved. The pass percentage for girls was 88.67% in 2018. The total pass percentage for Girls in CBSE Class 10 exam in 2019 was 92.45 per cent. This means, the 2019 pass percentage of girls increased by around 3 per cent from 2018 pass percentage of girls.

: If going by the past 5 years’ pass percentage data, the performance of female students has significantly improved. The pass percentage for girls was 88.67% in 2018. The total pass percentage for Girls in CBSE Class 10 exam in 2019 was 92.45 per cent. This means, the 2019 pass percentage of girls increased by around 3 per cent from 2018 pass percentage of girls. CBSE 10th Result 2020: The performance of the female candidates improved once again in the year 2020, with a pass percentage of 93.31%. Due to the deadly pandemic COVID-19, the CBSE cancelled the 2020 board exams, and a substitute assessment plan was developed to evaluate students.

Year Girls Pass Percentage 2018 88.67% 2019 92.45 % 2020 93.31% 2021 99.24% 2022 95.21% 2023 ——-

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The pass percentage of girls is 99.24 per cent. The percentage of girls passing in 2021 increased significantly. It is important to note, that the board cancelled the examination due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Earlier in 2022, the Board conducted the examination in two terms/semesters. The performance of the female students in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, but it was higher than in 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2022, the pass percentage of girls is 95.21 per cent, a slight dip of around 4 per cent in comparison to 2021 pass percentage.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board examination between February 15 to March 21. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. Both the Class 10th and Class 12th examination was held for the academic year 2022-2023. While declaring the CBSE result, the board will announce the pass percentages for each class, including overall, gender, school, region, and more.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Official Websites







.

CBSE Result 2023: How To Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, .

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.