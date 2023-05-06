Home

CBSE Result 2023: Lost Your Admit Card? Check Step by Step Guide to Get Board Roll Number

CBSE Result 2023 Date: To download the CBSE Result 2023, a student must enter his/her roll number, school number, and date of birth as mentioned on the CBSE Admit Card.

CBSE Class 10th, Clss 12th Result 2023: It is likely that CBSE Result 2023 may be declared within by the end of first week or second week of May.

CBSE Result 2023 Date: With several state board announcing their Class 10 and Class 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to declare the result for the CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th examination anytime soon. Once declared, eligible candidates can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 and CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 at – https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. CBSE is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Class 10, 12 result date and time. However, students can expect the CBSE result in the month of May(tentative).

To download the CBSE Result 2023, a student must enter his/her roll number, school number, and date of birth as mentioned on the CBSE Admit Card. All those students who have misplaced the admit card and are unable to remember their roll number and admit card ID can use the CBSE roll number finder to get their CBSE 10th roll number and CBSE 12th roll number.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How Can I Get CBSE Roll Number?

A registered student can get their CBSE roll number from their school administration or from the official website. Schools can provide students with information from their records or by logging into the CBSE website with their school login credentials. Students can easily obtain their roll numbers by visiting the CBSE roll number finder webpage.

CBSE Result 2023: What is CBSE Roll Number Finder?

As per the IndiaTVnews report, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has launched the roll number finder webpage ahead of the board results. This will help those students who have truncated, lost, or misplaced their CBSE Admit Card 2023 and or even do not remember their credentials in order to check the CBSE Result.

CBSE Result 2023: How to Get CBSE Roll Number Online?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at – https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the CBSE Roll Number Finder tab on the homepage.

Enter the required login details such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, and other details.

As per the IndiaTVnews report, you can also visit the cbseit.in school log-in page and enter the school ID and password. The CBSE Admit Card details will be displayed on the screen. Download the information and save it for future reference. These credentials can be used by students to check their CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.

