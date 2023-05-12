CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Declared at cbseresults.nic.in, 93.12% Pass

Home

CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) examinations today, May 12, 2023. The result will be announced for all the schools that are affiliated with the board. Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at , . Earlier today, CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023 was declared. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the updates related to CBSE Class 10th Result, CBSE Class 10th Marksheet, and CBSE Class 10th Topper List Here

