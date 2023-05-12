ZEE Sites

  • CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Declared at cbseresults.nic.in, 93.12% Pass
CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Declared at cbseresults.nic.in, 93.12% Pass

CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Updated: May 12, 2023 1:46 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Live Updates

  • 1:45 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2023 LIVE: Check Class 10th Pass Percentage

    The pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2023 LIVE How To Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result?

  • 1:33 PM IST

    CBSE 10 Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10 Result 2023 Official Website



  • 1:30 PM IST

    CBSE 10 Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10 Result 2023 LINK

      • 1:30 PM IST

        CBSE 10 Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10 Result 2023 Declared!

      • 1:14 PM IST

        CBSE 10 Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check CBSE 10 Result 2023 Direct Link

        The cbseresults.nic.in 2023 website will host the Class 10 result link soon.

      • 1:05 PM IST

        CBSE 10 Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 students to be allowed to improve performance in two subjects in supplementary exam, one subject allowed for Class 12: CBSE

      • 12:59 PM IST

        CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: How To Check 10th Marksheet at cbse.gov.in?

        1. Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

        2. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

        3. Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

        4. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

        5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

      • 12:57 PM IST

        CBSE 10th result 2023 – Highlights

        Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

        CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 21, 2023

      • 12:56 PM IST

        CBSE 10 Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Check CBSE Class 10th Result

        Once declared, students who have appeared for the examination can check and view their mark sheet by logging into the official website –cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

      CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) examinations today, May 12, 2023. The result will be announced for all the schools that are affiliated with the board. Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at cbse.gov.incbseresults.nic.in. Earlier today, CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023 was declared. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the updates related to CBSE Class 10th Result, CBSE Class 10th Marksheet, and CBSE Class 10th Topper List Here

