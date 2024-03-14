Home

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Date: Know When Will Board Declare 10th Result? Tentative Schedule

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 for the Secondary School Examination anytime soon; the exam for the same concluded on March 13 with subjects such as Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence. As soon as the CBSE Board Result 2024 is announced; candidates can access it from the official websites https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. As of now, neither the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, nor the board officials have announced the date and time for the release of CBSE Class 10 Results. The Board conducted the Secondary School Examination from February 15 to March 13, 2024. To access the CBSE 10th Marksheet, a student must enter his/her CBSE Roll number, school number, and security pin.

CBSE Board Result 2024 Date: CBSE 10th Result Expected Date And Time

Although there is no official confirmation on when the CBSE 10th results 2024 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10th Results in May. Going by the past year’s trends, CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 was declared on May 12, 2023.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Official Website







CBSE 10th result 2024 – Brief Details

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

– Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 13, 2024

– Feb 15 to March 13, 2024 CBSE 10th result date(tentative): May, 2024

May, 2024 CBSE 10th result date: to be announced soon

NOTE: The given dates are tentative. CBSE is yet to make an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 result 2024.

The Class 10 Marksheet, CBSE Class 10th Scores, and CBSE Result Status will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in and Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG). Registered students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

CBSE 10th Result 2024: How To Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 at cbse.gov.in? Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2024.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2024 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. NOTE: No official confirmation regarding CBSE Results from the Board officials has been issued. Students must visit the CBSE website regularly to avoid being victimised by false information and fake news.

