New Delhi: After declaring the CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2021 will be declared next week. However, he has not confirmed the date and time to declare the CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2021. "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

He also hinted at creating a different mechanism or scheme in which the board will conduct more than one exam.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future," Bhardwaj added.