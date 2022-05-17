CBSE Term 2 Board Results Expected Date and Time: Even as the CBSE Term 2 Board exams are underway, the Board has asked the schools to start the evaluation process of papers that have been concluded. As per a report by Financial Express, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the schools to speed up the evaluation process to prepare the CBSE Term 2 results as soon as possible.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board Asks Exam Centres To Make Proper Arrangements For Students Amid Heatwave, COVID Surge

As per the report, some of the schools have already started checking the answer sheets to increase the speed to about twice with a target to complete the evaluation on time. Also Read - CBSE Removes Essential Repeat Category, Sanyam Bhardwaj Gives Big Update on Compartment Exams

Moreover, the board has also asked the schools to evaluate twice as many answer sheets as possible. Earlier, the daily target to evaluate the answer sheet was set at 22. However, this year, the schools have been given a target of completing 35 answer sheets daily. The report suggested that the CBSE 10 and 12 Term 2 exam results are likely to be released before July 2022. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 to Begin Just After 2 Days: Here’s How to Prepare Well to Score High Marks

However, the CBSE has not yet released the official date for the declaration of the term 2 results. It is being speculated that the CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 will be released within a month from when the exams will be concluded.

Giving details, one CBSE official told the news portal that the board is hoping to release Term 2 results by end of June so that the new academic session for Class 11 students is not impacted.

After the CBSE Term 2 Board Results are declared, the CBSE will compile scores of both the terms and release the final results. So far, the board has not shared the weightage it will be giving to the Term 1 marks.

The students must be knowing that CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board exam 2022 will conclude on May 24, 2022 and the CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to end on June 15, 2022.