CBSE Board Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 would be announced soon. The Central Board Of Education conducted the class 10, 12 Term II board exams from April 26. While class 10 exams were concluded on May 24, 12th exams came to an end on June 15, 2022. The evaluation or checking of the Term 2 answer sheets is underway at present. According to a source quoted by Dainik Jagran, CBSE class 10th results are expected to be declared by July 15, whereas class 12 results are likely to be announced by July 31.

When asked Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Board's Controller Examinations regarding the tentative dates for the result, he said that the results of class 12 can be declared at the end of July. However, the education board is yet to make the official announcement for the specific date for class 10, 12 results declaration.

Earlier a report in the Times Now claimed that the teachers who are involved in the evaluation process have shared that the checking is still underway and a deadline of June 20 has been shared with the board for completion of the checking task.

It has also been shared that in order to speed up the process, the board has decided to undertake regional checking centres. Earlier the papers were first sent to the regional headquarters, from there the answer sheets were distributed to the various evaluation centres.

This process was followed for the initial examination. The board, however, from June has taken up regional distribution of the answer sheets for quick evaluation.

Meanwhile, as per Jagran Josh, the evaluation process for both class 10 is expected to come to an end by June 20.

Further, students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board regarding the result declaration. The notice will be released on the official website of the CBSE — cbse.gov.in