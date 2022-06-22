CBSE Board Results 2022: In a move that has surprised and shocked several first-year university aspirants, the University of Mumbai late on Monday announced that it is starting the admission process for degree courses in affiliated colleges as students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of School Education (ICSE) are still waiting for their Class 12 results.Also Read - CBSE Board Results 2022 Latest Update: Class 12th Results To Be Declared By July 31, Class 10th By July 15

According to a report in The Indian Express, After the application process gets over on June 25, the first merit list will be declared on June 29. Students will have time till July 6 to confirm admissions and a second merit list will be out in July 7.

Reportedly, the Mumbai University has received registration for 2,09,297 students so far. The number of applications it received stands at 5,41,622, as every student is allowed to apply for more than one course. The MU has 3,95,214 seats for UG courses.

The circular, issued by Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation at Mumbai University, Vinod Patil, asks all affiliated colleges, including those with autonomous status, to strictly adhere to the admission schedule.

“All colleges, including autonomous institutes, will have to admit students as per the sanctioned intake only. Colleges may get permission from university for additional seats in excess of intake to admit CBSE and ICSE board students as per college merit cut-off in due course,” states the circular released by the university on Monday.

The circular has received many criticism with some terming it an unfair process as it denies equal opportunity for non-state board students applying for admission in colleges affiliated to the University.

Due to delay in conducting exams for the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), both boards are yet to release results for class 12 whereas the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared class 12 (HSC) results last week.

This means that all HSC students will first get admitted to colleges as per their scores and preferences, while CBSE and ISC students will have to approach colleges individually after their results are announced. It is also to be noted that admissions under the minority quota will also end on June 25, as per the admissions schedule.