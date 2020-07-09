CBSE Board Results 2020: The news that is circulating on social media that the CBSE Board result will be declared on July 11and 13 has been withdrawn, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The CBSE has denied releasing any such circular about the date of for the board examination results. Also Read - CBSE Reduced Syllabus: Why is no One Talking About What Maths, Biology Excluded? Here's What HRD Ministry Says

However, it was reported that the revised date for Class 10 and 12 result will be declared soon. Soon after the results are out, it will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

An earlier circular stated that the CBSE Board results for classes 12 and 10 will be declared on July 11 and 13, respectively. The notice went viral on social media. The claim, however, was quickly withdrawn by the board.