CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely by Mid-May: Here’s How to Check Score on DigiLocker

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: According to the last year's trends, the CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board results on the same day but in a difference of a few hours.

CBSE Results 2023: Students can also check CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results on DigiLocker and other platforms.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 anytime soon. After the results are announced, the students can check their score on the official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has not yet announced any official date or time for the release of CBSE results 2023. However, it is expected that the board will declare the board results by mid-May.

The evaluation process of the CBSE 10th answer sheet has concluded on April 16, 2023, while the CBSE 12th answer sheet evaluation was concluded in the last week of April 2023.

According to the last year’s trends, the CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board results on the same day but in a difference of a few hours. Over 22 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 and are waiting for the result.

CBSE Board Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Results 2023: Check Score on DigiLocker

Candidates can access their score on DigiLocker. For this, they have to download the app on their smartphone or access the DigiLocker website on their desktop as well.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Check Score on UMANG

Students can check their score on Umang app and also download their marksheets through this application.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Check Score on DigiResults

Students can check their score on DigiResults which is another Digital India Initiative of the CBSE Board in partnership with DigiLocker.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Check Score Via SMS

Students need to note that the CBSE has discontinued this facility to provide results through SMS Service. However, there are chances that the CBSE might re-start the service again.

For CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 10th,

Type: cbse10 (rollno)(sch no)(center no)

For CBSE Board Results 2023 Class 12th,

Type: cbse12(rollno)(sch no)(center no)

