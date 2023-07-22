Home

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far

CBSE Result 2023: While official confirmation of the announcement of the results is awaited, the Board is expected to declare the results for CBSE Supplementary Results by the first week of August.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board supplementary examinations for the 2023 batch in July, and the results are awaited. This year, CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17. Check the expected date, time, official websites, and steps to check the scorecard.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 – Date And Time

While official confirmation of the announcement of the results is awaited, media reports suggest that the Board is expected to declare the results for CBSE Supplementary Results by the first week of August. Please note, this is just a tentative date. No official announcement has been made by the Board yet. Students can download the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 scorecards will be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. To download scorecards/mark sheets, students must enter their roll and school numbers. In addition to it, Once the CBSE supplementary results 2023 are declared, candidates can view their CBSE 10th, and 12th mark sheet 2023 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Result 2023 Analysis

The Central Board Of Secondary Education announced the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examination on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. If going by the previous year’s results, the pass percentage has dropped by 5.38 percentage points. A total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

