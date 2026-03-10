Home

CBSE breaks silence on Class 12 Maths paper controversy after QR code linked to music video

The CBSE Class 12th Board Exams are underway. The mathematics board examination was held on March 9. Soon after the exam got over, images of the question paper began circulating on social media with students alleging that the QR code printed on it redirected them to the 1987 hit song’s video on YouTube.

