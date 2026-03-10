By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE breaks silence on Class 12 Maths paper controversy after QR code linked to music video
The CBSE Class 12th Board Exams are underway. The mathematics board examination was held on March 9. Soon after the exam got over, images of the question paper began circulating on social media with s
The CBSE Class 12th Board Exams are underway. The mathematics board examination was held on March 9. Soon after the exam got over, images of the question paper began circulating on social media with students alleging that the QR code printed on it redirected them to the 1987 hit song’s video on YouTube.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.