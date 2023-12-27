Home

Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of 10 Schools in Jharkhand For Charging High Fees, Check Full List

CBSE Cancels Registration of 10 Schools in Jharkhand For Charging High Fees, Check Full List

Earlier, the CBSE published the list of schools with revoked recognition on its official website, and urged the parents to review it and refrain from enrolling their children in these institutions.

According to the list on the official website, among the 10 Jharkhand schools, five are situated in Bokaro.

Ranchi: In a significant move, the CBSE has terminated the registration of 10 schools in Jharkhand for not adhering to the board’s guidelines. The schools have been given notices to shut down. People closely following the development told TOI that the schools were imposing more fees on students without providing adequate infrastructure or academic amenities.

Trending Now

Earlier, the CBSE published the list of schools with revoked recognition on its official website, and urged the parents to review it and refrain from enrolling their children in these institutions.

You may like to read

Check Full List of Schools

According to the list on the official website, among the 10 Jharkhand schools, five are situated in Bokaro. The schools whose registration has been cancelled include Kendriya Vidyalaya (Dakra Colliery) in Ranchi’s NK Area, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bhurkunda in Hazaribag, Model English High School in Dhanbad, Ramkrishna Mission School in East Singhbhum, Nanda Gokulam in Dhanbad.

Talking about the development, Treasurer of Sahodaya School Complex, Niraj Kumar Sinha told TOI that the notices were sent on Sunday to the respective schools.

“CBSE Affiliation Bylaws, regulations cover aspects such as infrastructure, labs, libraries, class size, educational quality, provision for extracurricular activities, and other criteria. Schools failing to meet these conditions have been disaffiliated,” he said.

He further added that over 7,000 students from these de-affiliated schools who have registered for Class X board examination will be allowed to appear for the exam this academic year for the last time. “Considering the students’ future, the board has granted these schools permission to take part in the matric examination,” he said.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education took a major action and canceled the recognition of 36 schools. All these schools were under the Patna zone of the board.

As per the available information, these include 26 schools of Bihar state and 10 schools of Jharkhand.

Why was Registration Cancelled?

In a statement, the CBSE said all these schools were charging huge amount of fees from the students, but were not providing any facilities to the students in the name of education and arrangements.

Earlier, the board had identified such schools through investigation and now taking major action, it has canceled the recognition of all such schools which were negligent.

It should be noted that to get recognition from the CBSE Board, schools must follow certain criteria set by the Board. The schools must follow rules regarding school infrastructure, lab, library, class size, quality of education, arrangement for extracurricular activities, and other things. Any school that does not fulfill these conditions, its recognition stands cancelled.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.