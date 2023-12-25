CBSE Cancels Registration Of 26 Schools Of Bihar; Major Schools Of Patna And Gaya Included; Check Full List Here

Patna: In a major step for student welfare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration of 26 schools in Bihar for not fulfilling the required standards of infrastructure in their school premises. The monitoring body of CBSE had been keeping a lens on these schools for the last few years and had urged them, from time to time, to improve their facilities, but they did not bother to take any steps, and that has now resulted in the cancellation of the registration of these schools, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Reason Behind CBSE Registration Cancellation

It is being reported that the schools were taking higher charges in terms of the annual fee, monthly fee, and admission fee but not providing adequate facilities in the schools. Eventually, the board has taken the decision to cancel the registration.

Full List Of Schools Whose Registration Stands Cancelled

The schools whose registration stands cancelled are Patna Muslim High School, AVN English School, Kiddy Convent High School, New Delhi Public School, Sherwood School, Doon Public School, Digdarshan Secondary School, Nizamia Public School, AVN School, Sindhu Public School, National Convent High School, Denobili Mission School, Sharon’s Public School, T. Raza High School, SDV Public School, Ashwini Public School, Model St Michael High School, Plazma Pathways School, and Holy Faith International Public School in Patna district.

Schools Of Gaya And Munger And Darbhanga Included

Besides, the IQRA Academy, Darbhanga, RD Public School, Hajipur, Takshila School, Muzaffarpur, Rise High Public School, Aurangabad, Takshila School, Gaya, Arya Bal Shanti Niketan, Munger, and Ramashray Roy Public School, Darbhanga, have had their registrations cancelled.

The CBSE uploaded the names of the schools on the website and asked the parents not to admit their children to these schools.

What About The Currently Enrolled Students

Following the decision, around 7,000 students who are appearing in the board examinations are given a relaxation to appear. Fresh registration of students belonging to these schools will not be valid after the current session.

(With inputs from agencies)