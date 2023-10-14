Home

CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins at scholarships.gov.in; Check Link, How to Apply

CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has started the online application for the “Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students” for the year 2023-24, 1st Renewal for the year 2022, 2nd renewal for the year 2021, 3rd Renewal for the year 2020 and 4th Renewal for the year 2019. Candidates National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in). Students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the National Scholarship Portal. The last date for submission of online application form for renewal and fresh scholarship 2023-24 is December 31.

