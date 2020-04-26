New Delhi: CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal was on Sunday appointed as Secretary in the Department of Education and Literacy. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: CBSE to Rationalise Syllabus For Classes IX-XII to Make up For Loss Time

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Anita's appointment.

The committee has also extended, by three months, service of Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan. A 1983-batch IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sudan was to retire on April 30.

“Anita Karwal, IAS, Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development vice Amit Khare, IAS, presently holding the additional charge of the post,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension said.