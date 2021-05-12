CBSE, ICSE Board Exams 2021-22: In 2020, most of the classes in India were conducted online due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to various boards including CBSE, ICSE reducing the course syllabus to compensate for the offline teaching and help students deal better in the absence of teachers’ one-on-one guidance. Once again, the second wave has swept India, forcing schools and colleges to shut down this year as well. Once again students find themselves learning online as they battle the second wave of the pandemic. So the question remains, will the schools of various boards cut the syllabus this year too? Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Syllabus For New Academic Session 2021-22 Released: Download Subject-wise Curriculum Here

Let’s see what teachers have to say:

Charu Wahi, principal, Nirmal Bhartia School (affiliated with CBSE) is of the opinion that the syllabus should be slashed this year too, to reduce stress on students.

“While a slash in the syllabus may be considered to reduce the stress on students, covering all important topics and teaching essential skills is necessary to ensure a sound understanding of fundamentals concepts. The loss in learning last year was significant enough and students and teachers must o all that they can to ensure that the learning gaps are identified and dealt with appropriately,” CNN-News18 quoted Wahi as saying.

Another teacher believes that the teacher-students community is better tuned in to remote learning this year, thanks to all experience in 2020, and syllabus reduction is not required this year.

“In the previous session, the syllabus reduction by CBSE came in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic situation, and sudden transition to remote learning methods. In the current session 2021-22, however, the entire students-teachers community is better tuned in to remote learning. Hence the syllabus reduction seems unwarranted right now,” Sangeeta Hajela, Principal of CBSE-affiliated DPS Indirapuram, told News18.

Dr. Sunita Gandhi, founder of Global Education and Training Institute (GETI), and City Montessori School, has suggested that instead of going for a curriculum reduction, there is a need for improvising the syllabus to adapt to the current times.

“We must add project-based learning to impart practical knowledge, if at all we are looking at improvising the syllabus. What should also be looked at is how we are preparing the young generation for a life in service of community. We must encourage high school students to teach the illiterate and this initiative should come from the educational institutions. Our curriculum needs strong and long-standing structural changes apart from a few additions and subtractions right now,” the news portal quoted Dr. Gandhi as saying.

It must be noted that CBSE has postponed the Class 12 exams while canceling Class 10 exams for 2021. The CISCE has also rescheduled board exams this year.