CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Biology Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Students planning to appear for the board examination can download the sample question papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. The Board will conduct the 2022-23 examination in February next year. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Biology sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme

KNOW HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12th SAMPLE PAPERS 2023

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

or Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2022- 23” option.

Click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

CBSE CLASS 12 BIOLOGY SAMPLE PAPER: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MARKING SCHEME

All questions are compulsory.

The question paper has five sections and 33 questions. All questions are compulsory.

Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each;

Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and

Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

The maximum mark of the Biology 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Biology examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For 2023 Board Exam

CBSE and CISCE will soon release the date for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment examination will be held from January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams in schools of winter-bound areas have been scheduled to be conducted from November 15. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.