Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: A day after the Central government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams, Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on Wednesday described how she has been writing mails and letters to the PMO and to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for the past two months to scrap offline board exams. Speaking exclusively to India.Com in a Live Interview, she said that she has been urging the Central government to find an alternative assessment formula to online board exams during COVID pandemic. Also Read - UP Class 12 Board Exams Likely to Be Cancelled, CM Yogi To Decide | LIVE Updates

Talking about assessing the students in the wake of the cancellation of board exams, she said that the CBSE should consult the Central government and the Centre should consult the state governments to come up with uniform formula to assess the students from KG to PG level. Also Read - After CBSE, Fresh Plea in SC Seeks Cancellation of Board Exams in Other States

She added that the assessment should not just be limited to Class 11 and 12 students.As far as students from Class 1 to 8 are concerned, there is Right to Education Act that says students can be evaluated as per Teachers Assessment Grace and can be promoted as there is no exam pattern for the CBSE or ICSE boards. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Students Will be Assessed on Objective Criteria | Top Developments

Sahai further said that after the Amendment in Right to Education Act, the Centre has scrapped the no-detention policy and they have left it to the states to decide whether to promote a student to the next class or not.

Here’s the link of the full interview:

On Tuesday, students associated with various state boards moved Supreme Court seeking direction to cancel offline examinations. Students belonging to 23 states, 2 union territories and three countries filed a plea in the top court to seek relief for the state board, NIOS, CBSE and CISCE exams in the country.

Notably, the plea was filed by Sahai, seeking directions against the conduction of offline examinations. The petition also pressed for a possible formula for assessment and declaration of result. Furthermore, the plea sought direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to devise a formula for the assessment of students for seeking admission to non-professional courses within a time frame.

Previously, she had told India TV that they moved the Supreme Court to seek relief for state board students, NIOS and Compartment students.

The students who have filed the plea in the top court are from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand. Besides, many students belong to Chandigarh and Delhi, apart from Kuwait, Dubai and Nepal.