Board Exams 2022-23: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both central boards — CBSE and CISCE — have changed their exam pattern and result calculation formula in the last two years. For the first time this year, the board exams were held in two terms. After a gap of two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) board will conduct the exam in the same pattern as the pre-pandemic years. In simple words, the Board has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format, which means the class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

CBSE Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 10 exam 2022 on July 22. A total of 94.40 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year, the girls have outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent. The pass percentage this year of CBSE Class 12 result has been recorded at 92.71 per cent.

CISCE Board: The overall pass percentage in Class 12th ISC result 2022 is 99.38 per cent. This year, a total of 99.97 per cent of students have cleared the 10th exam successfully. CBSE and CISCE divided the board exams into two parts in 2022 with no exams in 2020 or 2021. Both the boards have seen an increase in pass percentage, however, in the last four years, the CISCE pass percentage has not dropped below 98 percent, while the CBSE pass percentage has been around 90 percent.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year Stats

Year Class 10th Pass Percentage 2021 99.04% 2020 91.46% 2019 91.10% 2018 86.7 2017 93.12%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Previous Year Stats

Year Pass Percentage 2021 99.37% 2020 88.78% 2019 83.40% 2018 83.01% 2017 82.02%

ISC Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year Stats

Year Pass Percentage 2021 — 2020 99.33 % 2019 98.54 % 2018 98.51% 2017 98.52 %

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Previous Year Stats

YEAR 10TH 12TH 2022 99.98% 99.38% 2021 — 99.3% 2020 99.34% 97.8% 2019 98.54% 96.52%

The Board had given equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 board exams for the computation of CICSE board exam results 2022. It also stated that students who missed either of the two terms entirely will be marked absent. Students were required to take both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. While CBSE gave term 2 results more weightage after term 1 results were marred by errors and cheating scandals, it made no statement on the controversies.

According to a leading daily, CBSE said, “predominant feedback received after term 1 exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential.” The board further added, “feedback for term 2 exams was more positive, with satisfactory performance being expressed by students.” In the final result, term 1 exams were given 30 % while the term 2 results were given 70 % weightage. Furthermore, for the practical exams, students got each term and term 2 practical got equal weightage.

In 2021, when it came to the class 10 exam, CBSE considered the best of three subjects and the average of it was taken when formulating the class 12. CBSE had adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate CBSE class 12 students. As per the attorney general, 30 %of weightage will be given to the final result of class 10th and 11th examination, and 40% weightage will be provided to the pre-board exam of class 12th.

BOARD EXAMS 2022-23: CBSE, CISCE NEW EXAM PATTERN

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 for the academic session 2022-2023. As per the news report, CBSE has reduced the syllabus by removing many important topics from Social Science. More details are available on the official website of the Board. As per a leading daily, CBSE will also change the exam pattern for 2023, with more internal options available. This will make the exams less cramming-based and more competency-based. After nearly two years of holding 10th and 12th grade exams on a reduced syllabus, CBSE will return to back to 100 per cent syllabus. The exams will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals.

CBSE will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the 2022-23 academic batch from February 15, 2023. According to several media reports, the detailed schedule is expected to be released by the CBSE officials by December 2022. Meanwhile, CISCE has proposed holding the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023.The ICSE 10th exams are expected to be conducted in March 2023.