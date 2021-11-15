New Delhi: A day before the commencement of CBSE Term 1 exam 2022, the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking an option of holding the upcoming classes 10, 12 board exams 2022 of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in hybrid mode. A bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar will take up the plea filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala. “Since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country, the students be provided the option of appearing for the exams in online mode”, the plea said, challenging the CBSE and CISCE’s decision to hold class 10, 12 board exams in offline mode only. While the CBSE term one exam would commence from November 16, semester one of the board examination of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) would begin from November 22.Also Read - CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022: Amid Demand For Online Exams, Board to Conduct Mock Drill Tomorrow | Deets Inside

Here are the LIVE updates:

08:00 AM: As per the reports of LIVE law, the petition has sought quashing of the following two circulars:

Circular dated 14.10.2021 in so far as the schedule for Term 1 Exams for X and XII class students of CBSE Board was to be conducted in Offline mode alone

Circular dated 22.10.2021 in so far as the schedule for Semester 1 Exams for ISC and ICSE was revised to be conducted in Offline mode alone

07:30 AM: The plea said the ensuing exams be conducted in hybrid mode with an option to choose between offline and online examinations. “Consent assumes significance as exams directly relate to the mental health of the petitioners requiring a conducive and voluntary atmosphere to ensure a fair assessment. It is common knowledge that the third wave of COVID pandemic is predicted”, the plea added.

07:00 AM: The petition claimed that the proposed current system of offline examination is fraught with bad planning and lack of application of mind which will further adversely prejudice the students. “Even if the respondents (boards and others) wanted to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it had sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition”, it said.