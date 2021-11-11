CBSE, CISCE Terms 1 Exams 2022: Going totally against the offline mode of exams in this COVID times, a group of six students on Thursday moved Supreme Court seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in online mode. Just a few days left for the exams, the CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold term 1 board exams in offline mode this year. While the CISCE had earlier asked the students to take term 1 board exams in either offline or online mode, it later took a u-turn and said it would hold exams in offline mode only.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Board Plans To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Prevent Cheating, Irregularities

These students have taken to Twitter with the hashtags #MakeTerm1Online and #MakeTerm1Hybrid to put forth their demands. They also claim that if the exams are held offline it would put their lives at risk and pointed that after taking classes in online mode, it would be “ludicrous” to hold exams in the offline mode. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Roll Number | Know Steps To Check Online And Other Details

On Thursday, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent directions from the apex court for both CBSE and CISCE on holding class 10 and 12 board exams in online mode. Also Read - CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card, Exam Guidelines to be Released Tomorrow | Direct Link And Steps to Download Here

In the petition, the students said since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country, there should be an option of appearing for exams in online mode. It must be noted that the writ petition was filed by Advocate Sumanth Nookala.

Check what students say on Twitter:

Whatz the purpose of mandatory consent for offline exams without an alternative choice for online exams. @cbseindia29 @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia #OnlineExamForCBSEandICSE #cbseterm1online — Adv Sumanth Nookala (@Adv_NSReddy) November 9, 2021

I am from Assam in our state many of schools and colleges has declared as containtment zone due to the rise of Covid cases..in this kind of situation how can we go for the offline mode of exams?#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE #cbseterm1online #MakeTerm1Hybrid #CBSE @cbseindia29 — Anubhav (@Red7Anu) November 11, 2021

It is ludicrous that the board is keeping offline exams after 18 months of online school. Offline exams can only be viable after months of proper classroom schooling. #cbseterm1 #cbseterm1online #CBSEandICSEgoonline

Pls support @ActivistSukhpal — AxoClan (@AxoClan1) November 11, 2021

The development comes at a time when the both the CBSE has decided to hold class 10 and 12 exams twice. Both board exams will begin in November.

Student must be knowing that the CBSE board exams 2022 are all set to begin from November 30 for class 10 students and from December 1 for class 12 students.

In the plea, the students says that continuous exposure through offline exams will “sharply” increase the risk of Covid infection and it is violation of Right to Health. They also claimed that the option of online exams will facilitate social distancing and will reduce strain on logistical constraints.

Notably, these students for the long time now have been asking the CBSE to conduct the exams in the hybrid mode but the board has however stated that the exams will be conducted in the offline mode only. The cause of concern for the students is that they have not been vaccinated against the virus.