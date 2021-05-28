CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Date: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till May 31, hearing in the case seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021. While taking up the matter, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari asked the petitioner to be optimistic, highlighting the fact that neither the board nor the government has taken any decision as yet. Notably, Advocate Mamata Sharma had filed the petition in the apex court seeking a direction to the CBSE, CISCE and the central government to devise an “objective methodology” to evaluate the result of Class 12 students within a specific time frame. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: SC Adjourns Hearing of Plea Seeking Cancellation of Exams Till May 31

“Conducting Class 12 board examinations online or offline not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within the specified time else it will affect nearly 12 lakh students”, the petition said. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Karnataka Likely to Opt For Option 2 For II PU Exams

Here are the key points made by the Supreme Court Also Read - CBSE Class 12 board Exams 2021 Can't be Conducted in Current Situation: Bihar Education Minister

“We permit counsel for the petitioner to serve standing counsel for Central Agency, CBSE and ICSE. Sr Adv Das submits he will represent ICSE. List this matter on Monday, 11 am”, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said.

The bench directed petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve an advanced copy to respondents including Centre, CBSE and ICSE.

The court also asked that the respondents, namely CBSE, CISCE and Centre should also be represented.

The matter would next be heard on Monday – May 31, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the CBSE will announce its decision regarding the conduct of class 12 board exams on June 1. As directed by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in the high-level meeting conducted on May 23, the state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions on the same by May 25, 2021.