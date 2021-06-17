CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 board results 2021, the students across the country expressed resentment over the decision and called it unfair. Taking to Twitter, one user said that the marking scheme for Class 12 is surprising. “Had a student not fared well in Class 10 and Class 12 and worked hard in Class 12th then 60% marks of Classes 10 and 11 will deprive him of good percentage,” he said. Also Read - Court Orders 'Immediate Release' of Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha in Delhi Riots Case

According to the CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria 2021 released by the 12-member CBSE committee, 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 final CBSE result 2021, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams to evaluate the students of CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. However, the CBSE said that the practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools.

Some other students conveyed their discontent regarding the marking criteria for CBSE Class 12 for this academic year saying that considering the marks of previous years is "unfair" and "incompetent".

Moreover, the parents pointed out that several board exam candidates did not perform well in their Class 11 final exams, and thus, considering those marks for their Class 12 results is unfair on CBSE and CISCE’s part.

Here’s how the students have reacted on Twitter:

Taking in consideration marks of 10th grade would be one of the most stupid decisions made by CBSE. Only english is a common subject in 10th and 12th grade (commerce). Does this show the incompetency of the authorities to make decisions? #cbseboardexams2021 — Dev Mundra (@DevMundra3) June 17, 2021

Everybody: class 11th is not very important. Just focus on 12th. 11th marksheets now:#CBSE #cbseboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/SIxFvC1hDn — Sudhanshu Rasotra (@iamsudhanshu__) June 17, 2021

Marking scheme of #CBSE Class 12th students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10 (30% – based on best performing 3 subs), 11th (30% – final exam) and 12th (40% -based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board).

.#CBSE #CBSENews #cbseboardexams2021 #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/YSbPScUxpP — Gaurav Bidhuri (@GauravBidhuri_) June 17, 2021

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Check latest updates here:

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General KK Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive. However, the supreme court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.