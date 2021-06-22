New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday began its hearing a plea regarding the evaluation criteria adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The top court began its hearing at 2 pm and will be hearing petitions related to the cancellation of CBSE compartment exams, CBSE private exams, repeaters exams, and adoption of uniform criteria for state boards. Stay tuned to India.com for LIVE updates regarding CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Also Read - Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Mamata Banerjee's Plea in Narada Sting Tape Case

02:30 pm: A Division Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the matter shortly.

Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concern Over Evaluation Formulas