CBSE, CISCE, Kerala SSLC: Full List Of Board Exam Results Expected in May 2023

While Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra have already released class 10 and 12 board exam results, other state boards are yet to declare respective results.

Board Exam Results 2023: As exams are over by most of the state boards in the country, now students are waiting for their board results anytime soon. While some of the state boards have already declared their results, some are yet to announce dates for the same.

The CBSE concluded class 12 examinations on April 5 and class 10 exams on March 21, while the majority of state boards concluded class 10 and 12 board exams in April.

While Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have already released class 10 and 12 board exam results, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have released their class 12 results. Check list of board results that re expected in May 2023.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2023

Over 38,73,710 students are waiting for the CBSE Board Exam Results 2023. Even as the board is yet to announce the dates, the results are expected to be released in May. Once released, the students can check their score on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ISC, ICSE Results 2023 are expected to be declared in May 2023. The students can download ICSE Class 10 mark sheet and CISCE Class 12 Result from the Board’s official website at cisce.org.

Kerala SSLC Results 2023

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result is likely to be released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan anytime in May 2023. The Kerala state Class 10 exams were held from March 9 to March 29, 2023. And Plus Two results could be released by May 25 while the SSLC results are expected to be out by May 20.

Tamil Nadu HSE SSC Board Results 2023

The Tamil Nadu High School Examination (HSE) results are likely to be announced on May 8 at 9.30 AM, according to an update from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). At Tamil Nadu Minister Of Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will release the results of the public examination.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is expected to release the SSC examination 2023 results in May 2023. The exact time and date of the results, however, have not yet been announced. Andhra education minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the results for the first and second years of the AP Inter on April 26.

