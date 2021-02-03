CBSE, CISCE, NEET, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released CBSE Class 10 and CBSE class 12 date sheets and students preparing for the examination must note that the board exam begins on May 4 to June 10. For Class 12, the board examinations will be conducted in 2 shifts to reduce the no. of days in conducting examinations. Also Read - ICYMI: CBSE Board Exam 2021 Begins May 4. Check Final Date Sheet and Preparation Tips

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams this year will take place from May 4 to June 10. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

2. ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2021

The CISCE has not yet announced the dates for ISCE and ISC board exams this year. Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon had earlier postponed it from the usual schedule in February due to the pandemic.

3. JEE Mains 2021

JEE Main 2021, the engineering entrance test, will be held in four sessions – in February, March, April and May – starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The following sessions will be held between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.

4. JEE Advanced 2021

The Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced, for admission to the IITs of the country, will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

5. NEET 2021

The national medical entrance test or NEET 2021 will be conducted some time this year. However, the Education Minister has not announced any exam date yet.