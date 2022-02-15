Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE Gerry Arathoon told The Indian Express, “All (school) boards function on a different set of syllabus, pattern and teaching and they cannot be clubbed under one roof.” Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Here Are Major Subject-Wise Guidelines, Suggestions to Help You Score Well
As per the Haryana government’s order, all government and private schools will have to register themselves with the Haryana board to conduct class 5 and 8 exams before February 20. Aggravated by this development, school associations on February 9 filed a petition in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana seeking a stay on the order. The first hearing was on February 10 and the court has reserved its decision on the matter until the next hearing on April 4.
According to the order, to get promoted to next class, students will have to appear for the examination and pass it. The examination authorities will give them another chance if they fail. Within a month of the examination, the competent authority will announce the results.
In October 2021, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) proposed the conduct of board exams for classes 5 and 8 in all schools in Haryana in order to monitor students’ progress and to conduct a standardised assessment of the learning outcomes.
According to the report published in the Indian Express, the state government withdrew the order last month after a few schools approached the High Court. However, on January 18, the government brought out a notification to amend the Right to Education Act and appointed SCERT in Haryana as the “Academic Authority” to conduct exams for Classes 5 and 8. The SCERT, on January 28, entrusted BSEH with the responsibility.