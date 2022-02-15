New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the CISCE are strongly opposing the Haryana Government’s decision to introduce annual exams for Class 8 students in all government and private schools, irrespective of the education board they are affiliated to. While the CBSE is learned to have conveyed its doubts over the proposal to the Ministry of Education (MoE), the CISCE has written directly to the Haryana Government disagreeing with the latter’s decision.Also Read - CTET Result 2021 Expected Today at ctet.nic.in. Check Cut-off, Direct Link And Steps to Check Scores Here

It is to be noted that there are about 1,300 CBSE schools and 26 CISCE affiliated schools in the state. CISCE conducts ICSE exam for class 10th students and ISC exam for class 12th students.