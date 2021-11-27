CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 Latest News Today: Even as the Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed by a group of students to have class 10 and 12 exams in online mode, a group of students and parents held a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday and demanded hybrid mode foe the exams.Also Read - CBSE Admission 2022: Board Makes BIG Announcement For THESE Students. Check Details Here

In a post shared by AIJNSA (All India JEE-NEET Students' Association) on Twitter, the association urged the CBSE and CISCE students and their parents to join the protest in order to make the first term hybrid.

Also Read - CBSE Term 1 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Exam Guidelines, Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus | Details

Some of the protesters highlighted the safety concerns of the students who are appearing for the exam in this COVID pandemic. A user wrote on Twitter, “I would like to request parents and students in Delhi, please support this movement, it’s a matter of your child’s safety.”

The protesting students said after taking classes in online mode, it would be ludicrous to hold exams in the offline mode. Expressing deep concern over the issue, the agitating students urged the Central government to intervene in the matter.

For many months now, the students have been protesting and demanding online mode for thr CBSE Term 1 Board exams. These students used the hashtags ‘MakeTerm1Online’ and ‘MakeTerm1Hybrid’ to put forth their demands on Twitter. They claimed that offline exams would pose a threat to their lives in this pandemic time.

Here’s what students said:

CBSE&CISCE Students demands for #MakeTerm1Hybird but respected authority is not listening to their voices. So students & parents are compelled to do a symbolic protest at #jantarmantar tommorrow at 12:00 pm with @ActivistSukhpal & @AIJNSA_official requesting for #cancelterm1 pic.twitter.com/iZrDIpowA8 — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) November 26, 2021

We do not want the hybrid mode anymore because Supreme Court has announced that hybrid mode is not possible at all, We that you know Supreme Court decision cannot be changed, therefore we want is the cancellation of the first term examinations.#CancelTerm1 — Riya (@riya_sharma06) November 26, 2021

Actually supreme court never said hybrid can't take place they just said there's no time to make preparations for it heck we had too much time but cbse can be manipulating so we stand for either of them @PMOIndia #MakeTerm1Hybrid #CancelTerm1Exams — Priya Ekka (@PriyaEkka10) November 26, 2021

Parents/Students left with no choice except to go for symbolic protest at JANTAR MANTAR tomorrow(27/11/21) at 12 pm against #CBSE #ICSE boards decision to conduct #term1exam in OFFLINE mode only. Raise demand for #MakeTerm1Hybrid #MakeTerm1Online #cancelterm1 @AIJNSA_official pic.twitter.com/TUnICidJer — SukhPal Singh Toor (@ActivistSukhpal) November 26, 2021

Earlier, the CBSE and CISCE had announced that they will be holding Term 1 board exams in offline mode this year. The CISCE had earlier permitted students to pick either online or offline mode for term 1 board exams, however, later it took a U-turn on its decision and asserted that exams will be held in offline mode only.

Aggrieved by the decision of the board, the students had moved Supreme Court on November 11, seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in online mode.