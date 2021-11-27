CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 Latest News Today: Even as the Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed by a group of students to have class 10 and 12 exams in online mode, a group of students and parents held a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday and demanded hybrid mode foe the exams.Also Read - CBSE Admission 2022: Board Makes BIG Announcement For THESE Students. Check Details Here
In a post shared by AIJNSA (All India JEE-NEET Students’ Association) on Twitter, the association urged the CBSE and CISCE students and their parents to join the protest in order to make the first term hybrid. Also Read - DU Admission Big Update: University To Put Out Special Cut-Off List for UG Courses
Also Read - CBSE Term 1 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Exam Guidelines, Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus | Details
Some of the protesters highlighted the safety concerns of the students who are appearing for the exam in this COVID pandemic. A user wrote on Twitter, “I would like to request parents and students in Delhi, please support this movement, it’s a matter of your child’s safety.”
The protesting students said after taking classes in online mode, it would be ludicrous to hold exams in the offline mode. Expressing deep concern over the issue, the agitating students urged the Central government to intervene in the matter.
For many months now, the students have been protesting and demanding online mode for thr CBSE Term 1 Board exams. These students used the hashtags ‘MakeTerm1Online’ and ‘MakeTerm1Hybrid’ to put forth their demands on Twitter. They claimed that offline exams would pose a threat to their lives in this pandemic time.
Here’s what students said:
Earlier, the CBSE and CISCE had announced that they will be holding Term 1 board exams in offline mode this year. The CISCE had earlier permitted students to pick either online or offline mode for term 1 board exams, however, later it took a U-turn on its decision and asserted that exams will be held in offline mode only.
Aggrieved by the decision of the board, the students had moved Supreme Court on November 11, seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in online mode.