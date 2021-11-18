CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court has begun the hearing of a plea by a group of six students demanding an option to hold CBSE and CISCE boards class 10 and 12 exams in online mode along with the center-based offline exams on November 18. The matter will be heard by a Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar. The six petitioners have argued that the exams should be conducted in a hybrid mode — both online and offline. The plea was filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala who will be representing students in the court today. “Exams for major subjects in December 2021 are spread over three weeks, placing the petitioners in great apprehension on the risk of infection and the impact on subsequent exams. Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event,” the plea said.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: After Moving SC, Students Urge CBSE to Hold Board Exams In Offline Mode, #Cbseterm1online Trends on Twitter

The plea further added said that the continuous exposure through offline center-based exams will “sharply” increase the risk of Covid infection and it is a violation of the Right to Health. It added, “At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health.” Hence, the option of online exams, the plea added will facilitate social distancing, and will reduce strain on logistical constraints. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students File Petition in Supreme Court, Demand Exam in Online Mode

Both CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 exam will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Board Plans To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Prevent Cheating, Irregularities

Here are the LIVE Updates from the SC hearing:

12:00 pm: The lawyers representing boards said that at present it is tough to arrange the exams online as they have approached late. “But I am not taking the ground of delay. The petitioners’ concerns we have taken care of. This time only 12 students will be sitting in a class so that there is social distancing,” said the lawyers.

11:45 am: On behalf of students, a senior advocate has claimed that these exams are mid-terms and it is premature to hold offline exams. He said that these children appearing for exams could be living with people with comorbidities. Solicitor General, however, told the court that the boards have taken stricter precautions. In total 34 lakh students are giving the exam. Earlier 40 students were made to sit in one class, and now only 12 will be allowed considering social distancing.

11: 30 am: The plea is being heard in the Supreme Court and Advocate Rupesh Kumar is debating on behalf of CBSE while senior advocate Sanjay Hegde is representing petitioners. A bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar is hearing the matter.