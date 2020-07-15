CBSE Clas 10 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of Class 10 on Wednesday a few minutes before 1 PM. The results are not yet live on the Board site. There has been a marginal increase in the pass percentage as in 2020, 91.46% students cleared the Class 10 Results. The number of top scorers (those who have scored 90% and above) has, however, come down to 1,84,358. Last year, the number was 2,25, 143. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared on Official Website cbsc.nic.in | Know Here Alternative Ways to Check Scores Through DigiLocker, UMANG App And Via IVRS

Trivandrum Region has topped again, like last year.

CBSE Class 10 Grade system guide

A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E: Failed candidates

This year there will be no failed candidates. Instead of fail, essential repeat will be written.

How to access digilocker?

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Via SMS and email

Results will be sent to the candidates through SMS on their mobile and email IDs. SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699